Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has issued a stern warning to civil servants against misusing the designated farming days, which are the first and third Fridays of every month.

This initiative is part of his administration’s effort to promote agricultural self-sufficiency.

During his inspection of local government area demonstration farms at Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium Council Secretariats, Governor Eno emphasized the importance of self-sufficiency in food production.

He urged every resident of Akwa Ibom to aim to produce enough to meet their family’s consumption needs.

The governor made it clear that there will be severe consequences for civil servants who fail to adhere to this directive, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity in the state.

He stressed the need for all to return to the farm in order to bring down the price of staple food items.

The Governor, who had mandated all local governments to go into farming said he was impressed by the report of the milestones recorded by Hon. Otobong Aaron -led Transition Committee in Nsit Ibom and decided to visit the farm to see things for himself, adding that he was deeply impressed.

He commended Hon. Aaron and the Transition Committee members for keying into the agricultural revolution of his administration, urging ward chairmen to replicate same gesture in their respective wards to enable the administration attain its food sufficiency goals.

The Governor specifically commended the synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Nsit Ibom Local Government Council in the training of young people in agriculture, expressing optimism that the synergy will enhance growth and productivity.

While appreciating the people of the area who came out in their numbers to receive him, he stated that his visit to the council farm is part of his administration’s strategy to grow the farm initiative and emphasized that the solution to the current food crisis in the country is for everyone to return to the farm and utilise the vast farm area, good soil, weather, and topography which the state is blessed with.

“I am happy, but I want to thank the Chairman of Nsit Ibom Local Government for the work and effort she has put in. This is not a day’s work. It means she keyed into the vision and ran with it.

“One of the reports I got was when the House of Assembly came on inspection of what the interim Local Government Chairmen have achieved. I felt very happy, with what is going on here, so I decided to visit to see it myself. I am very impressed.

“But it’s more than just the farming, the way she goes about it. We have seen that the Director from the Ministry of Agriculture is working with the Local government, training the young people in the farm and then sending them back to their own farms, which is what really gives me joy because you can see the multiplier effect.

“I am very impressed with this kind of synergy that I see. She works with the State Ministry of Agriculture, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development is here and she has posted some extension workers here, and they are helping out train some of the locals with these demonstration farms, giving them seeds to plant in their own areas. That is the way to go! That is the way to grow food, that is the way to ensure that Nsit Ibom Local Government can feed itself.

The Governor expressed satisfaction at the pace of work in the farm particularly the growing of okra, tomatoes, pepper, yam, corn, and cucumber in large quantities, saying that everyone should be diligent in growing their farms as food remains a basic need of man.

He acknowledged that as a supporter of people with the “finisher’s anointing, he would support the Local Government Chairman in completing the council office complex initiated by past administrations and commended the Council administration for the judicious utilisation of the Council funds

Commissioner for Agriculture Dr Offiong Offor said her ministry was ready to assist Council areas with the necessary inputs and manpower to fast tract the attainment of food sufficiency in the State.

On her part , Hon Aaron who described the Governor’s visit to the area as a morale booster, expressed her determination to deliver on her mandate by ensuring even development and work for the attainment of the food sufficiency goals of the Umo Eno’s administration.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE