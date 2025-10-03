Gov Eno vows to sweep away division, treachery in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting unity and progress in the state, declaring that his administration will sweep away division, poverty, and treachery to ensure sustained development.

Speaking on Thursday night at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, where a large crowd of supporters welcomed him on his return flight, Governor Eno urged Akwa Ibom people to embrace unity and actively participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

“We are Akwa Ibom united – united for progress and development. And the symbolic broom of the Party is going to sweep away disunity, poverty, division, and treachery,” he said.

The Governor also restated his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, stressing that alignment with the centre was crucial to attracting more federal presence and benefits to the state.

“You must be proud to be connected to the centre in order to continue to receive the support of the centre for the overall benefit of our people and our state,” Governor Eno declared.

Governor Eno explained that he deliberately scheduled his return trip at night to personally inspect the restored runway lighting at the Victor Attah International Airport.

“I chose to return at night to inspect our runway, to do project inspection. And I am satisfied with the lighting work done here,” he said, commending the airport management for meeting the deadline.

With the completion of the project, he announced the commencement of night operations at the airport, allowing Ibom Air and other airlines to land and depart after dark.

“Our Airport is back, so any flight can now land here at night. Ibom Air can bring in passengers and night-stop in Uyo for their first flights in the morning to Lagos and Abuja, because this is the home of Ibom Air,” he said.

The Governor further disclosed that, following the speedy passage of the Supplementary Budget by the State House of Assembly, the government would expand its road construction projects from the current 772km to 1,000km during the next dry season.

Promising to continue delivering the dividends of democracy, Eno described the massive turnout at the airport as a major source of encouragement.

“Your massive turnout at this reception this evening, though a surprise to me, is like putting fuel in a car. And it will certainly go far in its journey. I therefore promise you, we will continue to work for Akwa Ibom and deliver on the dividends of democracy,” he said.

