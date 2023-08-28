Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno has advised political stakeholders, opinion and community leaders to carry everyone along in the sharing of largesse accruing to the community from the state government, assuring his administration’s commitment to bringing the government closer to the people at the grassroots.

Governor Eno was addressing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faithful, during a state-wide maiden ward meeting of the party at his Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 2, Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area at the weekend.

Governor Eno who doubles as State leader of the party, described the meeting as a forum to unite the party and expressed gratitude to the people at the grassroots for their support to the candidates of the party during the elections.

“With their massive support and overwhelming votes, they put me into office, so I owe them a duty to go around to appreciate them and encourage them. In PDP we say power to the people. It is the people that own the power, we are just holding it in trust for them.

“We must understand that from time to time we have to go round and show respect and bring the government closer to the people because they elected us with hope,” he stated.

He extended his gratitude and those occupying various positions on the platform of PDP to the entire wards across the state and assured of continuous interaction of his government with the grassroots.

The governor admonished that leaders and members of PDP at the grassroots should endeavour to embrace all in the community and share the goodwill of government with them as a means to foster unity and pull estranged members back to the PDP family where Akwa Ibom people naturally belong.

Governor Eno reiterated the determination of the state government to ensure utmost transparency in the distribution of both Federal and State government palliatives, stressing that the distribution should be based on village identity, particularly gazetted villages and devoid of political party sentiments.

At Ndukpo Ise, the Ubium North Ward 3 Center where he went to interact with the Ward, the governor thanked the people for their tremendous support for the party and encouraged all party faithful to remain loyal to the party.

The Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 2 Chairman and Chairman of Nsit Ubium Ward Chairmen Forum, Hon. Ukpong Michael, appreciated the governor for keeping his promise of coming down to the people at the ward level.

He said Governor Eno has exemplified his postulation that political officeholders should return to connect with their constituents.





The Ward Chairman said the people of the eleven units in Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 2 and indeed Nsit Ubium people were proud of Pastor Umo Eno’s performance within his few days in office and expressed optimism on the delivery of democratic dividends to the people during his administration.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE