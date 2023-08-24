Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has flagged off the Construction of a 2.1km Ukpong Street and 2.1km Effiong Essang Street with 800m discharge drain in Oron Local Government Area of the State, with assurances of ensuring continuity in the execution of the lofty projects initiated by the immediate past administration.

Governor Eno was addressing the jubilant crowd of Oron people who came out in their numbers to herald the flag-off of Ukpong and Effiong Essang Streets along Mary Hanney Road, Eyoabasi axis of Oron Community.

He emphasised that he was in Oron to keep to his campaign promise of continuing in the projects initiated by the past administration and restated his commitment to providing adequate funding and logistic support for the completion of the roads projects, hence his decision to mobilise contractors to site for the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

The Governor who reiterated the determination of his administration to meet the yearnings of the people by taking development to the grassroots, pointedly told the excited crowd that he is concerned with project inauguration rather than flag off, adding that he would delegate members of the State Executive Council to flag off other projects earmarked for execution across State, assuring on the projects completion come February next year.

“During our campaigns, we mentioned that we will continue with the projects that the previous Government has started. Today, I am happy that we are fulfilling that promise.

“My Boss had approved that road. We could have said that we did not approve it and we can’t find it, but no, that is not the promise we made.

“I promised that we will complete this project and today, we are flagging off the project that was approved by funding the project and ensuring that the contractor gets to the site so that the people of this community will have full benefits of Democracy. That is why we have come back here today.

“This project is going to be well funded and then we will come back for commissioning. The contractor has assured us that he will finish it in January. So if you say January, the people will be watching. I am giving you February.

“I want to assure you, there are many more things to do in Akwa Ibom and we will keep trying to ensure that we meet the yearnings of our people in the Rural Communities,” he stated.

On the request by the Youth President , Comrade Bright Afahaakan, to assist the Police Authorities with operational vehicles, he was emphatic that he would look into the request and asked the youths to partner the police and other security agencies in the maintenance of security stressing that security is every man’s concern .

“I listened to the Youth President talking about vehicles and all of that but it is not only the government that can donate vehicle to police.





“There are other individuals and voluntary organizations like the Police Committee Relationship that can do that. Also mobilize and meet them. Let them do their best and Government will give its full support.

“These Police people in our community are helping us. But I appreciate the fact that you are speaking for them but let us go beyond words. I would love to thank the Area Commander and the DPO for using your vehicles. I know that you are doing a great job and very soon by the grace of God, we will respond to what the youth leader has said.

In her goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, thanked Governor Eno for having the Oro people’s interest at heart, saying that she was proud to identify with a governor who keeps his words and lauded him for running an all-inclusive administration.

This, she explained, has demonstrated in making Oro nation one of the earliest places to touch by his government and assured the people on intervention in the twelve roads within the Oron nation and the Nsit Atai-Oron road placed before him.

Reviewing the project, Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Professor Eno Ibanga, said the two roads flagged off were of great significance to Oron people as they connect the 100 units Federal Government Housing Estate, Maritime Academy and most of the residential areas of Oron.

According to him, the two roads upon completion will be 8metres wide with drains through their length and with the area being prone to erosion, the road will be finished with an 800 meters outfall drain and pledged Ministry’s commitment to ensure that the project follows standard specifications.

The Member representing Oron Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Martins Esin, while expressing immense gratitude for the road projects, described Governor Umo Eno’s inclusivity of Oron people in his administration as “unprecedented”, stressing that the governor has on his volition chosen to touch the lives of people in the Constituency.

