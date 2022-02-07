Gov Emmanuel’s successor disclosure will stop unhealthy rivalry ― Akwa Ibom Professionals

The move by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to disclose his preferred choice of a successor has prevented needless partisan rivalry among the political elites in the state.

This is the view of a group of professionals and businessmen from the state who posited in an interaction with newsmen in Abuja after its meeting on Monday, that Emmanuel’s decision was bold and courageous and was arrived at after due consultations.

They commended the governor for announcing the State Commissioner for Land and Water Resources, Pastor Uno Eno, as worthy to take over the mantle of the state next year, describing the decision as “a bold and courageous step.”

The group, under the aegis of Professionals For Development in Akwa Ibom, also described the choice of Pastor Eno as “a reflection of the shared expectation of the people in their quest to continue the sustainable peace and development in the State.”

Speaking for the group, its National Coordinator, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, revealed that contrary to speculations, the choice of Pastor Eno was a product of very wide consultation with critical stakeholders across the State, both within and outside of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, by his decision, Emmanuel has saved Akwa Ibom the stress of unnecessary partisan contestations which, he said, would have caused the state huge financial and social losses.

He added that the choice of Pastor Eno was the right step to ensure the consolidation and continuation of the laudable achievements of the governor.

The National Coordinator added: “After an extensive meeting today, we are unanimous in commending Governor Udom Emmanuel for the choice of Pastor Eno as his preferred successor. It is a step in the right direction and reflects the quest of the people for a governor that will walk in the footprints of Governor Emmanuel and continue in providing the peace, stability and development we enjoy under him today.

“Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the choice of Pastor Eno is a product of very extensive consultations across the State. Governor Udom Emmanuel has helped the PDP to get it right again on the candidate for the 2023 governorship election because with Pastor Eno, the election will be a straight victory for the PDP and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“We commend Governor Emmanuel because he has saved Akwa-Ibom from the stress of unnecessary political contestations which would have caused our state huge financial and social losses” Umoren said.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the group, Dr. Mrs. Emem Akpan, said that the continued development and stability of Akwa Ibom State os guaranteed with Pastor Eno as Governor Emmanuel’s successor.

According to her, with Pastor Eno’s conduct as Commissioner for Land and Water Resources, there is no doubt he will continue on the path of prudent management of resources, transparency and accountability for which Governor Udom Emmanuel is known.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is a very meticulous administrator, who has led the state to higher heights and his choice of Pastor Eno is a further reflection of his love and commitment to the state,” Akpan stated.

The group, therefore, advised other individuals who may want to aspire to the post of the state governor in the 2023 election to set aside their partisan interest and work with the Pastor Eno for the progress of Akwa Ibom state.