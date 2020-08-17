As final year secondary students begin their school certificate examinations on Monday, Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel has warned school principals against collecting illegal fees to aid exams malpractice.

Emmanuel gave the warning on Sunday in Uyo during an emergency meeting held with Principals of public schools ahead of the examinations.

He cautioned the principals against indulging in activities capable of tarnishing their images and rubbishing the governor’s commitment to excellence.

Emmanuel, who was represented by Mrs Enobong Mbobo, the Commissioner for Education, particularly warned the school bosses against contributing to the downfall of an improving system.

“Make no mistake about this. There will be stiff sanctions for defaulters,” he declared.

ALSO READ: NIRSAL launches 2020 wet season operations for maize farmers

The governor ordered the principals to immediately issue examination materials, including customised mathematical sets, logbooks and calculators to the students.

He also urged them to ensure that preparations were stepped up to boost performance.

“As a government, we want to prepare Akwa Ibom children for tomorrow; students assisted to cheat will turn out to be a menace to society in future.

“Teachers should strive to build confidence in their students by teaching them effectively rather than encouraging exams malpractice”

He emphasised the need for continued adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines, urging the principals to provide free face masks, hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers to the students.

Mrs Helen Ante, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, in a remark, stressed that principals should be agents of positive change to the students “and avoid destructive influence”.

In a vote of thanks, Mrs Roselyn Inyangibom, Chairman, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary (ANCOPPS), lauded the governor for his managerial prowess while appreciating him for the items they had received.

She also commended the Commissioner for her timely and motherly advice and urged the principals to administer their schools well so as not to fall into any trap.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE