Gov Emmanuel reiterates resolve to complete projects in Itu LGA

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has reiterated his resolve to complete all pending projects in the Itu Local Government Area of the State before the end of his tenure in May 2023.

The Governor who made the promise when the campaign train of Umo Eno and Akon Eyakenyi gubernatorial ticket birthed at Mbak Atai, the headquarters of Itu LGA at the weekend, also announced the resolved of the state government to take over African Church Secondary Commercial School, Oku Iboku from January 2023, when a new session will begin.

“Our party, the PDP will always stand for the truth to promote dividends of democracy, we will not fall for cheap blackmail. We were at the Paramount Ruler’s palace and he complained about the bad state of the Oku Iboku Community Secondary School. I have promised him that the state government will take over that school from January I, 2023 and rehabilitation will commence immediately,” he said.

He, however, pledged to do his best in terms of project completion in the state and leave the rest for his successor nothing that government is a continuum and no leader can ever complete all projects within a tenure.

Addressing the people of Itu Local Government Area, who were hitherto aggrieved for not being given the opportunity to produce the governor of the state come 2023, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Pastor Umo Eno, assured that “golden days are coming to Itu and the state in general in different sectors of their endeavour.

According to him, they should anticipate a new administration in the state that will ensure continuity in governance with a focus on key development concerns.

Eno while acknowledging the economic endowment in the council area, gave assurances of better days to the people, promising to improve infrastructure and to continue where governor Udom Emmanuel will stop by 2023.

“I came to assure Itu today that all the programmes in ARISE Agenda will find a place in Itu. God will give us the grace to put an agro-processing plant in Itu. We will raise the bar of agriculture, and Itu will become a major hub of food production because of the resources available here.

“Tourism will have a place in Itu, we will ensure that the tourism potential in Itu does not waste. We will work with World Tourism Organisation (WTO) to ensure that the Mary Slessor site is recognized as a world tourism heritage site. It used to have a boat regatta and I have attended that festival twice, but due to some factors, it stopped. We will work towards bringing back that festival. That festival can provide jobs.

“We have seen how trailers are parked indiscriminately in this area and I remember that land was provided for a trailer park to be constructed. Within our first 100 days in office, we will start that trailer park. We will put recreational facilities there. With the park in place, revenue will be generated.

“Not only do we have competence, not only do we have the capacity, but we also have compassion, we know the needs of Itu, and we will work with you and ensure that by reason of compassion, lives are lifted out of poverty and real empowerment will be done. By the grace of God, golden days are coming,” the candidate stated.

The state chairman of the ruling party in the state, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan who formally presented the State house of Assembly Candidate, Hon. Kufre Edidem, the candidate for Itu/Ibiono Ibom House of Representatives seat, Hon. Ime Okon and the Uyo senatorial district candidate, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey thanked the people for always supporting the PDP, the only party and umbrella that can cover them from harsh economic hardship.

He commended defectors from other parties for seeing the need to identify with a good course for the betterment of the future of Akwa Ibom State and directed that former House of Assembly member, Rt. Hon. Idongesit Ituen and other defectors are fully integrated to enjoy equal rights and privileges in the party.

“In Itu, people have come back to PDP because only the umbrella can cover the people from the rain and sun of harsh economic and political conditions. Now that you’re back in the fold, stay and work hard to rescue Nigeria in 2023. We are one and will remain one and treated equally”.





Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders and the people of Itu, former governorship aspirant in the party, Mr James Iniama promised the party leadership and the campaign team that the people of Itu will vote overwhelmingly for Atiku Abubakar, Pastor Umo Eno and all other PDP candidates as such votes will definitely continue to yield more economic benefits for the people.

According to him, he decided to remain in the party and support Umo Eno because of the positive qualities he has discovered in him.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the council, Barr. Etim Onuk thanked governor Emmanuel for finding time to grace the campaign in Itu.

He pledged that Itu is PDP as far as the 2023 election is concerned noting that Pastor Umo Eno is a gift of God to the people of Akwa Ibom State and Itu in particular.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE