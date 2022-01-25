Gov Emmanuel heads Ekiti PDP gubernatorial primary committee

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state to head the Electoral Committee to conduct Special State Congress in Ekiti State slated for Wednesday.

Others nominated to serve on the committee as members are Erelu Olusola Obada, Hon. Michael Mku, Barr. Ibrahim Khalid and Alh. Kabir Bappa Jauro will serve as a member and its Secretary.

According to a statement issued by the PDP National Organizing, Hon. Umar Bature, the exercise is scheduled to hold at the Great Eagle Hall, Km 7 Ikere Road, Ajebamidele Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The statement advised all governorship aspirants, leaders and critical stakeholders of the party in Ekiti state are to take note.

