Gov Diri tasks multinational oil companies on sports development

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has called for active collaboration of multinational oil companies in grassroots sports development.

This is just as he presented a cash gift of N5m to Evangel Grace Ministry (EGM) Football Club, the winners of the 2022 Prosperity Football competition.

The first and second runners-up, Odioma FC and Agbere FC went home with N2.5m and N1m while quarter-final losers and exceptional players were awarded N200,000 each.

Speaking at the grand finale held at the main bowl of Samson Siasia Sports Complex, Yenagoa, Gov. Diri stressed the need for respective oil companies operating to reciprocate the good gesture of the state and various host communities by collaborating with the government in nurturing the sports talents that abound in the state

The governor who described sports, especially the game of football as a unifier said it is a means to put an end to cultism, brigandage and related vices.

Expressing his satisfaction with the just concluded tournament and the skills exhibited by the participating clubs, the governor said Bayelsa has become the hub of Sports.

He stated that the state a few weeks ago hosted National Scrabble with players drawn from all the states of the federation

This, according to him has put the state on a global radar of Sports, and, therefore, called on oil companies to take advantage of this.

Bayelsa will soon become the centre for sports in Nigeria. Let me use the opportunity to once again call on individuals and companies operating in Bayelsa state to that a cue from what the government is doing, particularly the oil-producing companies in Bayelsa state.

We have often said that you can take one of these clubs and sponsor them, you can even create your own competition for the state and sponsor them, it’s not enough to tell us about sabotage in oil pipelines, translate it to affect the youths of Bayelsa state. We have talents in this state, in music, in sports, in academia.

We have youths who can compete anywhere in the world and so, I call on you to join this government to be partners and collaborate in ensuring that you bring youth unemployment and youth restiveness to Bayelsa State.

He also stressed the need for the youths to dissipate their energies on profitable ventures rather than engaging in illicit acts.

Governor Diri commended the efforts of past administrations in the state, especially Senator Seriake Dickson-led administration for the introduction of the football tournament.





He said this has gone a long way in addressing the problem of restiveness among the youths in the three Senatorial districts.

