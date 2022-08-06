Gov Diri debunks rumours of rift with Dickson, urges supporters to remain focused

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has debunked the rumours of a rift between him and his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson; adding that his supporters should remain focused and law-abiding for the good of Bayelsans and Nigeria at large.

The Governor disclosed this on Saturday through his press secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah who said the rumour is fueled following news of some of his aides who decamped from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The reaction of Mr Alabrah is coming weeks after Social Media was awash with speculations that the feud between Diri and his predecessor is responsible for some of the loyalists to Dickson and aides serving in the present administration who recently decamped from the PDP to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Chief Press Secretary in the statement issued on Saturday explained that “in recent weeks, following the rise in political activities, some individuals and groups have engaged in spinning all manner of narratives, based on their own assumptions.

“It is discernible that their intention borders on mischief to create a perceived and imaginary wedge between me and my predecessor in office, Senator Seriake Dickson, on one hand, and within our political family in the Peoples Democratic Party, on the other.

“Deliberately, I chose to ignore such feckless but obviously sponsored reports, largely on the social media space and online platforms.

“Consistent with my character, temperament and governance ideals, I have restrained and directed my media aides from joining issues or responding to some of these spiteful reports.

“One of my responsibilities at the helm of leadership in Bayelsa State is to engender peace and to unify our people as the irreducible catalyst for good governance and development of our state.

“At every opportunity, I have unfailingly acknowledged and given due respect to my predecessors, in particular the man that handed the governance baton to me. It is therefore an exercise in futility for those trying to sow seeds of discord.

“For the benefit of the doubt, I have no rift with my immediate past predecessor. Our relationship remains cordial and mutually respectful.

“I, therefore, urge our people to ignore such reports and regard them as the handiwork of mischief-makers that do not mean well for our state and its progress. My administration is on the course, remains focused and cannot be distracted regardless of how much our detractors try.”

