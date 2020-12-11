Gov Buni justifies APC NEC dissolution of Party organs

Yobe State governor and chairman of All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mallam Mai Mala Buni has justified Tuesday dissolution of all ward, local, state and zonal executive of the party by its National Executive Committee.

Speaking at a meeting with the state chairmen of the dissolved state chapters who were inaugurated as Caretaker Chairmen in their respective States, Governor Buni who was represented by his Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the resolution of APC NEC was meant to strengthen the party ahead of its national convention.

He thanked the Forum of State Chairmen who are also members of the NEC for their sacrifices.

He said: “You will recall that one of the decisions of NEC was the dissolution of all organs of the party and inviting members of the dissolved organs to serve as Caretaker Committee for the intervening period between now and the Congresses that will elect new leaders to pilot activities of the Party for the next four years in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution. Having been part of the deliberations and therefore been part of the decision, you have once again demonstrated your strong commitment to the growth of our party.

“At this particularly difficult period in the formative life of our great party, I want to, on behalf of all our leaders, and in particular, on behalf of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, thank you, individually and collectively, most sincerely for this remarkable selfless disposition. Your sacrifice is a challenge to all of us to ensure that every necessary decision required to strengthen the structures of our Party are taken and our Party’s electoral advantages are fully restored.

“Without further delay, having dissolved all our structures, including the State Executive Committee. We know that nature abhors a vacuum. Therefore, on behalf of the National Chairman CECPC, H. E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni, it is my pleasure to inaugurate you as respective Chairmen of the State Caretaker Committees. This means that members of the former State Executive Committee will be members of the Caretaker Committee. In this capacity, you are expected to facilitate all the required consultations with all the leaders and stakeholders of the Party in the state to ensure a smooth transition.”

While appealing to them to give necessary cooperation to the CECPC for it to achieve success in the proposed membership and amendment of the party Constitution, he urged them to take all the necessary steps to forward recommendations that will enable his Committee to strengthen the party rules.

“Apart from the issue of membership registration, there are outstanding issues of a constitutional amendment. This is a matter that is as important as reconstitution of leadership, if not more important. I believe that our capacity to strengthen our rules through constitutional amendment will help us to put all the problems that led to the crisis that brought us to this point behind us. I will therefore invite you to take all the necessary steps to forward recommendations that will enable us to strengthen our rules.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Gov Buni justifies APC Gov Buni justifies APC

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Gov Buni justifies APC Gov Buni justifies APC

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE