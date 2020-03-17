Gov Bello’s mother lived a fulfilled life ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the late mother of Kogi State governor, Hajia Hawawu Bello, lived a fulfilled life just as condoled Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, his immediate family and the people of the state over her death.

The President who stated this at her resident in Nagazi, Adavi local government area of Kogi State on Tuesday during the three days fridau prayer of the late Hajia Hawawu Bello said the vacuum created by the death would be difficult to fill, urging the children and the people of the state to seek solace in God almighty and always remembered her in their daily prayers.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, the President prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the children the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Nigeria, I commensurate with your entire family and the people of Kogi state. The late Hajia Hawawu Bello will be remembered for her fervent support and encouragement to governor Bello in the last four years” the President said.

In his response, Governor Yahaya Bello appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for condoling him, his family and the people of the state, noting that his strive and agenda for unity and peaceful co-existence among all tribes in the state were being driven by the charge and instructions of his mother when he became governor in his first term.

Governor Bello explained that before her demise, she charged him to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of the state, noting that the charge from his mother was as a result of her experience in the hands of kidnappers in 2012 where she was kept in a cave for 93 days.

He promised that he would continue to ensure the security and safety of the people and their properties are guaranteed within the best of his abilities.

In his sermon at the occasion, the Chief Imam of Ebiraland Sheik Salihu Abere described the governor’s mother as a pious woman who have put a smile on the faces of the less privileged.

He enjoined Muslims to always be guided by God’s words at all times, saying death can come at any time.

“Death is a must for all human being whether you like it or not and the way you worship God, the way you relate to your fellow human being on earth will be your saving grace hereafter and I am appealing to us to have a rethink in whatever we not doing that can lead us astray” the imam admonished.

The occasion was graced by eminent personalities which include Ministers, governors and deputy governors, politicians and other well-wishers across the state.