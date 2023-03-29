Yekini Jimoh

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Kogi State, Hon. Fehinti Dada has said that Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello will not take any move to disrespect the Integrity of the Kogi West federal lawmaker, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Hon. Dada made this known while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday.

He noted that Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi west Senatorial district at the National Assembly has high regard for Governor, Yahaya Bello and his administration.

He warned the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, against inciting the Senator against Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The Former Ijumu council Chairman said, “my attention has been drawn to a post about the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo casting aspersions on the personality of the Kogi West Senator.”

He wondered what the Commissioner intended to gain from the post that he described as “eyes service to please his paymaster, pleading with the Governor to beware of enemies within in his cabinet trying to feed fat from mischief.

He alleged that Fanwo lacks Integrity and fear of God as he was one of the first to call Senator Adeyemi to contest for the next Governorship election.

Hon. Dada further alleged that he has concrete evidence to prove the conversation of the Commissioner when Fanwo confided in the Senator that the people of Kogi West must be firm as it is clear that Governor Yahaya Bello is scheming to hand over to another Ebira man to fulfil his 16:16 Agenda as he enjoined Senator Adeyemi to run for the Lugard House number one seat and challenged him to deny.

He advised the Governor to be mindful of enemies within who lack the integrity to hold a Public office.

The Ex-Chairman added that the power shift projected by the Senator was in the interest of equity, fairness and justice that Smart Adeyemi stands for.

He insisted that the majority of the good people of Kogi west are resolute on producing the next Governor of the state irrespective of what an insignificant few may be doing to think otherwise.





