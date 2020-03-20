Gov Bello receives HoS Yemi Esan in condolence visit over mother’s death

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoS) Yemisi Esan, has paid a condolence visit on the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in Lokoja over the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello who died recently at the age of 101.

Esan the HoS, who hails from Kogi, said she had earlier planned to pay a courtesy visit on the Governor after her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari but couldn’t make it prior to the demise of his mother.

“Unfortunately, my visit is now by way of condolences,” she said.

The HoS said the pains of the death of a mother cannot be quantified, adding that her demise has created a vacuum especially her wise counsel and wisdom.

She noted that the late Hajia Hauwau lived a prosperous and fulfilled life.

Esan offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late matriarch and fortitude for the governor and his family to bear the loss.

In his response, the governor thanked the Head of Service of the Federation and her entourage for finding time to pay condolence visit on him.

He reiterated that his late mother was a disciplinarian, community leader, and mother to all in her community.

Bello said he will continue to lead the state not only in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but with his mother’s wise counsel and advice.

He disclosed that her mother who spent 93 days in kidnapping den in 2012 always admonished him to fight insecurity and ensure that the state remains united and secured.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Mrs. Esan worthy of her current position.

He said her position was a great honour done to the people of Kogi state and Nigerian women in general.

Bello said the state will continue to give her the necessary supports to ensure she succeeds and even move further in her career.

The Head of Service (HoS) presented a letter of condolences to the governor.