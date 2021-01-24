Gov Bello promises to improve agriculture sector

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has promised to improve the agricultural sector to attain food sufficiency and revenue generation.

Governor Bello stated this in a message to the inauguration of Kogi State Executive members of the AMANA Farmers and Grains Supplied Association of Nigeria (AFGASAN).

The Governor who was represented by the State Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola, said agriculture is one of the major priority of the present administration noting that farmers in the state have been assisted with farm tools and other imputes to assist farmers at both subsistence and mechanised level.

While congratulating the newly elected executive members of the group, the Governor promised to partner with them for the realisation of their objectives.

He further explained that his administration recognises the position of women in the society noting that the party has mandated women to contest as Vice Chairman across the twenty-one Local Government Area of the state.

In a remark, the national President of (AFGASAN), Alhaji Haruna Hamed, said the Association which cut across the thirty-six states has assisted farmers in the aspect of finance and modern farming be the technique to improve their yielding.

He said the state is suitable for both cassava and cashew production emphasising that efforts will be heard towards improving production capacity.

In a paper presentation, an APC Chieftain from the Eastern Senatorial District of Kogi State, Doctor Halima Alfa, said the Association with over eighteen million members has continued to promote agriculture both nationally and internationally.

She commended the State House of Assembly for giving Governor Bello the impetus to contest Presidential election in 2023 emphasising that nobody in the north-central has been by elected to the exalted position.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Ohinohi of Ebira Land, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, who recalled that agriculture was the mainstay of the economy before the discovery of fossil fuels urged Nigerians to revert back to the old order to tackle the realities of the century.

