Gov Bello presents Staff of Office to new Attah Igala

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has presented Staff of office to new 28th Attah of Igala, His Royal Majesty Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa.

The governor who presented the staff of office to the Igala Monarch on Friday in Idah admonished him not to politicize or intimidate people using his office.

The Governor who paid tribute to the immediate past Attah Igala HRM Ameh Oboni II said the appointment of the new traditional ruler is a clear departure from the past where such appointments are greeted with violence and destruction of properties.

He added that his administration has upgraded over 100 traditional stools in the state adding that, the appointment of the new Attah was done in accordance with the rule of law, and traditional history.

Bello noted that the era of imposition of traditional rulers ended when he came to power in 2016.

In his speech, the new Attah Igala, HRM Mathew Opaluwa who is the Chairman of the Kogi State traditional council promised to lead the Igala nation with the fear of God, honesty, and integrity.

He, however, sued for peace in Igala land while also constituting a 12 man advisory council for the development of the Igala nation.

The new Attah Igala, Mathew Opaluwa who is the 28th Attah Igala takes over from HRM Ameh Oboni who journeyed to his ancestral home on 27th August 2020.

The event took place at the arena of the new Attah Igala on Friday which was highly attended by eminent personalities such as traditional rulers from Sokoto state, Niger State, Benue State, Taraba State and also from Delta State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…