Gov Bello presents staff of office to 104 traditional rulers in Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Saturday officially presented Staff of Office to the newly approved, graded and upgrade 104 traditional rulers in the state.

Those handed their staff of office includes 31 first class, 30 second class and 43 third class chiefs respectively in Kogi State.

Making the presentation in Lokoja the state capital of Kogi State at the Mohammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Gov. Yahaya Bello said the upgrade is in consonance with his administration’s commitment to accord the traditional institution a pride of place.

He described the place of the traditional institution in maintaining peace and security as very necessary, urged the traditional rulers to sustain the peace and security in their domain.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to work with the traditional institution in achieving peace and security, described the traditional rulers as God’s representatives on earth.

Governor Bello described the Traditional Rulers as owners of the land, said the own every inch of the land in their domain, promised to continue to work with them in making the State the most peaceful in the country.

He said his administration has made fairness, equity and justice in the appointment and upgrade of the traditional rulers, promised to look into the pending request for appointment and upgrade of pending traditional rulers very soon.

While pointing out that he will continue to advocate for the inclusion of the traditional institution in politics and governance in Nigeria, said he has made them part and parcel of his New Direction Administration.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sending a delegation to the occasion, assured that he will continue to work with the traditional rulers in the state, towards ensuring that the state remains top as the most Peaceful and secured in the country.

The Governor disclosed that on assumption of office he met an insecured state, lacking in development, but expressed satisfaction that he has made the State the most peaceful and developed in the country.

The Governor used the occasion to call on other States in the country to come and learn from the state’s security architecture that has made it peaceful and secured, congratulated all the graded and upgraded chiefs in the State.

In his remarks at the occasion, President Buhari, represented by Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, Minister for Police Affairs, praised Gov. Yahaya Bello for the pride of place he has given to the traditional institution.

He described the acceptance of the newly graded and upgraded chiefs as an indication of a cordial relationship existing between the government and the traditional institution, urged for a sustained working relationship towards sustained development.

Earlier in a welcome remarks, Barr. Salami Ozigi Didat, the Honourable Commissioner For Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, said the efforts to give the desired attention to the traditional institution is because of the important role the play in the maintenance of peace and security.

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of staff of office to the upgraded and graded traditional rulers in the State.

Recalled that the Kogi State Government at its State Executive Council Meeting sitting approved the appointment of the following traditional rulers’ stools as graded/upgraded by the Kogi State Government.