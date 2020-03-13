Gov Bello gives security aides eight weeks to root out criminals from Kogi

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has given the newly appointed senior special assistants on security matters in the 21 local government areas in the state eight weeks to get rid of every criminal.

Bello gave the marching orders while inaugurating the appointees at the Lugard House, the seat of Kogi State Government, in Lokoja.

He said that the government could no longer watch idly as criminal elements such as kidnappers, armed robbers and others have a field day terrorising the people.

“We are experiencing some pockets of crimes such as armed robberies, kidnapping, armed bandit and others. This is an acid test for each and every one of you, you should not spear anyone. Anyone carrying guns on the bushes is all criminals and should be treated as such,” Bello said.

He said that the SSA has eight weeks to chase the criminals away and return the state to its position as the most secured state on the country.

He also cautioned all political thugs to have a rethink as the long arm would be extended to them in caught perpetrating any act of criminality.

The governor vowed to deal ruthlessly with any criminal no matter his or her position in the state or country without considering party affiliation.

He urged the SSA to work closely with the police and all other relevant security agencies and report directly to him through the chief of staff to the Governor Jamiu Asuka.