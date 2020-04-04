Gov Bello extols APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, at 68

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has felicitated Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary celebration.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Saturday in Lokoja, Bello described Oshiomhole as a quintessential and astute politician of quality, ethics and virtues.

Gov Bello congratulated Comrade Oshiomhole for being a dogged fighter as labour union leader, who recorded remarkable accomplishments when he was the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), saying he remained a role model and an example of selfless service to humanity.

”On behalf of the Government and the good people of Kogi State, I celebrate you on the occasion of your 68th birthday anniversary. As the chairman of our great party, you have proven yourself to be a leader of high ethics and moral values.

”We are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation. You have been steadfast in defending and consolidating on the gains of our great party despite the daunting challenges and the successive struggles to attain the best for our party.

”We will continue to value your courage and commitment in the ongoing efforts to make sure that our great party, the APC, becomes more united, formidable and remains a part of the progressive minds geared towards the wellbeing of the masses.

”On this special day, we want to tell you that we recognize your labour of love as we celebrate you and hope for many more years of useful work for the good of the masses, our great party and humanity.

”As you celebrate your birthday, we pray that your life will be filled with strength, wisdom, grace, and health. May God continue to bless you with good health.”

