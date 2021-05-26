Gov Bello doles out scholarship, cash to young athletes

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has awarded scholarships and cash donation to young athletes who made the state proud at the just concluded National Table Tennis Championship held in Lagos.

In the tournament organized by NTTF in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) and support from Baba Ijebu Bet, Prime Atlantic, and a host of others, Kogi-born Ize Sezuo put up a sterling performance and won a prestigious medal.

Ize, who was accompanied by her parents, technical managers and other athletes from the state were in governor’s office to present their medals to the governor.

The governor described Ize and others as teenage sensational athletes who deserved unequalled motivation and support.

He congratulated the athletes while charging them to continue to make the state and nation proud.

“I am highly delighted to meet Ize, the Kogi state representative for the NTTF Tennis championship recently concluded in Lagos.

“Even while battling toothache and Malaria fever, Ize managed to come 3rd after facing competitors older than her.

“I hereby award her an Educational scholarship from now until the conclusion of her tertiary Education.

“Imagine what she could have achieved in full form without the troubles of toothache and Malaria.”

