Gov Bello condemns attack on worshipers in Kogi, promises to bring perpetrators to book

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has condemned the Monday’s attack on some Christians who were on a peaceful prayer walk in Anyigba area by some criminal elements.

On Monday, some hoodlums attacked Love Oasis Church, in Anyigba, Dekina local government council of Kogi State and beat up several ministers leading a crowd of close to 400 youths.

The governor, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, while condemning the act, assures that perpetrators of such unholy act will be fished out to face the full weight of the law.

Bello said at a time the nation is facing unrest and disturbance, there is need for every religious organisation to intensify their faith by praying to God for His intervention in the affairs of the country, noting that any act capable of truncating peaceful religious gathering is sacrilegious, repugnant and unacceptable.

He emphasised the need for people to cohabit peacefully irrespective of their religious differences, noting that one of his achievements as governor was the unification of the people across religious and ethnic divides, adding that his administration will not tolerate any act capable of causing disunity amongst the people of the state.

Bello stated that the protection of lives at any legitimate gathering is the responsibility of the security agencies and advised members of the public to be mindful of intruders while engaging in a religious procession at this critical moment in the nation’s history.

He, therefore, urged the people to go about their normal business as his administration will continue to ensure their safety.

