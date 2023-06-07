The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has inaugurated the implementation committee for the establishment of a state university in Okunland.

This is just as the governor charged the committee to ensure speedy action in order for the university to commence academic activities immediately.

The governor while inaugurating the implementation committee at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, said since the inception of Kabba Province, having a university has been the dream of their founding fathers.

He said for fairness, the Okunland deserves a university like other senatorial districts in the state who already have one University each.

“You are all aware that since the inception of Kabba Province, this has been the dream of our founding fathers.

“Today in Kogi State, we have three Universities existing, one federal University in Lokoja, another State University in Ayingba, Kogi East, under my leadership, I established Confluence University of Science and Technology in Kogi Central.

“It is equitable and fair that our brothers in Okun Land enjoy what others are enjoying. Hence the move to establish another University situated in Okun land.

“I am aware that we have thousands of our children who cannot be absolved by these Universities that are existing already and there is no space for them in other Universities across the country,” Bello said.

While dismissing the allegation that establishing University in Okun land is political, the governor lamented that despite having over 600 professors, the Okun land was yet to get a university

“Here are people that are endowed with knowledge, I want to believe that over 600 professors are existing in Okun land yet you can’t boast of one university. This administration has brought the university you so much longed for.

“Some people thought it was a political statement, by the special grace of God, when I promise, I fulfil it. Whether it is political or not, nobody will be able to erase it from my record that under my leadership, I established a university in Okun land.





“I may be the first Governor in the North Central to establish two universities at once. Therefore, I congratulate myself and all members of my team for making this history,” he noted.

He, however, said that it is his dream that before he leaves office in January 2024, he would matriculate the first set of students in the university.

“I congratulate the people of Okun land and the people of Kogi State for a dream come true.

“Let me assure you that by the grace of God, I will matriculate the first set of students in this University, I urge you to make my dream come true,” he added.

Reading out the terms of reference for the committee, the governor said the committee will be responsible for the “determination of the type of university to be established.

“Determination of a suitable for the university. Determination for a suitable location of the university, determination of a takeoff campus to all for immediate commencement of academic activities, determination of realistic and sustainable funding sources for the university.”

He said the committee will prepare the academic brief, university law and university master plan.

In his response, the chairman of the committee, Professor Olu Obafemi, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve in the committee.

He assured the governor of the commitment of the committee to ensure that he matriculates the first set of students before he leaves office in January 2024.

