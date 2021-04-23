Gov Bello celebrates Emir of Ilorin @ 81

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has extended his warm felicitation to the Emir of Ilorin Emirate and chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 81st birthday describing the Royal father as a symbol of unity.

The governor made this known in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu.

Governor Bello asserted that the Royal Father has continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring peaceful co-existence within the state and by extension the North Central Geo-political zone.

He noted that the Emir’s love for his people has remained evergreen as he continues to stand tall as one of the many Royal Fathers in the country who have exhibited a progressive ideology and have lived the same even as a critical stakeholder of our society.

The governor noted that Ilorin holds an esteem position in the history of Kogi State serving as its capital for years before it was carved out from it hence as a government and a people it was in order to share in the joy of the highly revered traditional ruler.

Governor Bello opined that the Royal father who was a retired Justice of the Appeal Court would continue to remain an inspiration to many who desired selfless service to their people while he prayed for God to keep him longer in good health to enable him effectively play his fatherly role.

