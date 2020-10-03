Gov Bello berates slow pace of work at Jamata bridge

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has described the slow pace of work at the repair of 1.7km Jamata Bridge as unacceptable, noting that continued delay of work would cause economic loss to the nation and hardship for the road users.

The Jamata bridge links South to the Northern part of the country and served as one of the major roads to the federal capital Abuja.

The Governor who was on a working visit to the site on Saturday added that the other lane of the bridge which travellers were currently transiting might soon deteriorate causing more travails for commuters.

Bello expressed dismay when he was informed that the removal of surface asphalt on the bridge has taken 3 months without substantial progress on work done.

He expressed disappointment about the snail speed at which the work was going stating that if the bridge is not quickly fixed, movement of goods and services from the North to the South and vice versa would be impeded.

Governor Bello expressed that the repair work of just one of the two lanes on the bridge had been ongoing for about three months without serious progress as only clearing works were ongoing.

The Governor after making his enquiries from the site engineers however assured that the Federal Government would give immediate attention to the road as he would convey the slow pace of work to the respective quarters.

