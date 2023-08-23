The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has granted a scholarship to Miss Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, the recipient of the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award.

In a statement issued by Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary, to the Governor, it was noted that

This award is in recognition of her remarkable performance in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations.

The Governor received Oluwabukolami and her parents at his office in Lugard House, Lokoja, on Wednesday.

He expressed his satisfaction with her outstanding performance, which has positioned her as a distinguished representative of the state, country, and world in general.

Oluwabukolami, who has already secured admission to a university in the United Kingdom to study law, shared her aspiration to become a successful lawyer.

She also aims to excel in her profession internationally, with cross-border access to legal practice.

Furthermore, Oluwabukolami expressed her ambition to play a significant role in government, either by holding leadership positions in Nigeria or contributing to policy-making and legislative processes.

She requested prayers for her parents, who were facing the financial burden of funding her education abroad.

Governor Bello commended Oluwabukolami’s exceptional performance and encouraged parents to follow the example set by Mr. and Mrs. Adeyemi in nurturing their children for success through dedication to education.

He emphasised that Oluwabukolami achieved global recognition due to her intellectual prowess rather than any inappropriate means.

Continuing his tradition of generosity, the governor, who has previously awarded multiple scholarships to outstanding students and supported medical expenses locally and internationally for indigent patients, announced that Oluwabukolami had been granted a scholarship in his name.





Engr. Adeyemi, Oluwabukolami’s father, expressed deep gratitude to the governor, described the scholarship offer as unbelievable, and offered prayers for the well-being of the Governor and his family.

Oluwabukolami Adeyemi shattered the glass ceiling by achieving the highest scores in the examination, which was conducted across 146 countries worldwide.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..