Gov Bello assures NEMA of judicious distribution of donated agro-allied facilities

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, has assured the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of judicious distribution of Agro-Allied facilities donated to the state by the agency.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, stated this when he received the NEMA Head of Abuja Operations, Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Saidu in his office at the Government House, Minna.

Earlier speaking, Hajiya Saidu said that the Federal Government has approved Agro-Allied facilities for farmers in the state.

She further disclosed that the approval will help farmers enhance their production to guarantee bumper harvest for this year’s farming season.

Hajiya Saidu said that they were in Niger to inform the governor that the enumeration of some selected farmers will commence immediately across the three senatorial districts of the state with the flag off starting with Minna, in Niger East Senatorial District of the state.

