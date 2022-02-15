Gov Bello approves implementation of national minimum wage for Kogi workers

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for the state workforce with partial consequential adjustment.

Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, disclosed this after an extensive meeting with the organised labour in Lokoja.

Mrs Ayoade said the delay in the implementation was due to the inability of the committee to meet regularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic which she stressed has been overcome.

She commended the organized labour for its understanding and patience so far which has resulted in the signing of the implementation of the minimum wage.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, expressed appreciation to the organized labour for its understanding and commitment to reaching the agreement amicably without resorting to strike action.

Chief Onoja said Governor Bello is passionate about the welfare of civil servants and would continue to give priority attention to its workforce.

The Head of the State Civil Service, Hannah Odiyo, said with the signing of the agreement on the national minimum wage, the committee has completed its work peacefully without recourse to strike action.

Speaking after signing the agreement, State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, said Kogi State civil servants have been brought to the same level as their counterparts in other states where the minimum wage is presently being implemented.

According to him, the earlier notice of strike served on the state government has been suspended with immediate effect.

Comrade Edoka commended the government for signing the agreement with the mandate of immediate implementation to give civil servants a new lease of life.

He assured of civil servants’ commitment to effective productivity of the present administration in all sectors of the economy.

Present at the signing of the agreement was the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ranti Ojo; State Chairman Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh; Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Tade Adeyemi among others.

Tribune Online reports that the agreement covers the state and local government workers.