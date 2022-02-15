Gov Bello approves implementation of national minimum wage for Kogi workers

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
national minimum wage for Kogi workers, Bello signs 2022 budget, We are working, Bello appoints Runsewe, Kogi road projects, poor vulnerable persons, Kogi 2021 budget, letter of recognition, Gov Bello reconstitutes council, Bello sets up committee, Governors receive N1 billion each, immunise, children, Kogi , service commission, Kogi, KIRS chairman, health workers, Kogi, local government elections, KOSIEC, Kogi, ongoing projects, EPA, Kogi, economic recovery stimulus fund, APC, Ondo, COVID-19: Kogi govt plans house to house testing, Confluence University, Kogi Council of Information
Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for the state workforce with partial consequential adjustment.

Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, disclosed this after an extensive meeting with the organised labour in Lokoja.

Mrs Ayoade said the delay in the implementation was due to the inability of the committee to meet regularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic which she stressed has been overcome.

She commended the organized labour for its understanding and patience so far which has resulted in the signing of the implementation of the minimum wage.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, expressed appreciation to the organized labour for its understanding and commitment to reaching the agreement amicably without resorting to strike action.

Chief Onoja said Governor Bello is passionate about the welfare of civil servants and would continue to give priority attention to its workforce.

The Head of the State Civil Service, Hannah Odiyo, said with the signing of the agreement on the national minimum wage, the committee has completed its work peacefully without recourse to strike action.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Speaking after signing the agreement, State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, said Kogi State civil servants have been brought to the same level as their counterparts in other states where the minimum wage is presently being implemented.

According to him, the earlier notice of strike served on the state government has been suspended with immediate effect.

Comrade Edoka commended the government for signing the agreement with the mandate of immediate implementation to give civil servants a new lease of life.

He assured of civil servants’ commitment to effective productivity of the present administration in all sectors of the economy.

Present at the signing of the agreement was the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ranti Ojo; State Chairman Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh; Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Tade Adeyemi among others.

Tribune Online reports that the agreement covers the state and local government workers.

You might also like
Latest News

Sweeping FCT Council polls victory signals our triumph in 2023 ― PDP

Latest News

Female candidates performed better as WAEC releases Nov/Dec 2021 WASSCE

Latest News

FG signs MOU for national emergency medical service operation

Latest News

Reps ask Chief of Army Staff, IGP to probe alleged invasion of five communities in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More