Gov Bello approves appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries to fill some of the vacancies that existed in the Kogi State Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Jibrin Sanda Alhaji, Ali Gloria Eriawata, Ujah Hannah Ilemona and Oloruntoba Iyabo Elizabeth.

Others are Muhammed Kassim Imam, Yakubu Suleiman Aliu and Itodo Joseph Daniel.

The Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Odiyo sincerely appreciated and thank Gov. Bello for approving the appointments which she noted are based on merit, fairness and competence, the hallmark of the present administration.

She urge the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to justify the immense confidence reposed on them by being dedicated to duties and loyal to the administration of Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello.

The Head of Service congratulated the new Permanent Secretaries on the well-deserved appointment.

