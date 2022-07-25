Gov Bello approves appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries in Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries to fill some of the vacancies that existed in the Kogi State Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Jibrin Sanda Alhaji, Ali Gloria Eriawata, Ujah Hannah Ilemona and Oloruntoba Iyabo Elizabeth.

Others are Muhammed Kassim Imam, Yakubu Suleiman Aliu and Itodo Joseph Daniel.

The Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Odiyo sincerely appreciated and thank Gov. Bello for approving the appointments which she noted are based on merit, fairness and competence, the hallmark of the present administration.

She urge the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to justify the immense confidence reposed on them by being dedicated to duties and loyal to the administration of Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello.

The Head of Service congratulated the new Permanent Secretaries on the well-deserved appointment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Gov Bello approves appointment Gov Bello approves appointment

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Gov Bello approves appointment Gov Bello approves appointment

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP