By Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger has revealed that the state has reached advanced stage for the establishment of a Naval Base in Shagunu to boost security in the area.

He also said that discussions were on with the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the Babanna Border International Market.

The Governor stated further that, the Babanna Border International Market, when completed would boost the Internally Generated Revenue( IGR) of the State and strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, adding, that he will ensure the government plays it roles.

Governor Sani Bello stated this during the campaign rally for his Niger North Senatorial district’s ambition and all other APC candidates which took place in New Bussa, Borgu local government Area, the country home of the State APC Chairman.

“We have started with the road construction to Shagunu and land has been provided”, he said.

He stressed that the state government will ensure that a bye-pass is constructed to divert commuters from New Bussa Airforce Base.

The Governor assured the people that he will ensure more Federal government projects are situated in the area when elected as the Niger North Senator in the forthcoming general elections.

Responding to President Muhammadu Buhari’s live broadcast on the issue of currency swap and redesign, the Governor appealed to the people to be more patient, urging them to wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict.

“The President has spoken and is allowing the old N200 notes to remain in circulation, while the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on the matter as petitioned by states for 22nd of this month. So as law abiding citizens, we will wait to see the outcome of the case before the Supreme Court” he said.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro who was elated by the large turnout of supporters and rousing welcome given to the Governor, assured that APC will be victorious at the polls.





“The turnout is impressive you have seen the crowd, people are happy, I am confident that APC will win”, he said.

The representative of the incumbent senator, Senator Sabi Abdullahi who was unavoidably absent, Mohammed Garba Danladi, had earlier appealed to the Governor to expedite actions towards the completion of some projects in the area.

Borgu local government APC Chairman, Mohammed Yahaya Borgu also promised overwhelming victory for APC in the Local government.