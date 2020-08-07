THE Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Mrs Avoyi Barikisu Nwogu of African Independence Television as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Electronic Media, and others

In a statement by Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike, Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), said the decision was to strengthen the workings of the present administration towards enhancing productivity.

The statement reads “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has graciously approved the appointment of Alhaji Samari Teina Abdulmalik as the Chairman, Kogi State Security Trust Fund to replace late Alhaji Siyaka Oyibo.

“Similarly, His Excellency has approved the redeployment of Mr Oshaloto Joseph Tade, as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Security in charge of Yagba West Local Government Area as SSA Grassroots Mobilization, Yagba Federal Constituency.

“Also, Mr Sule Abdulwakil Olorunjuwon, SSA Security in charge of Yagba East Local Government Area has been redeployed as SSA Culture and Tourism.

In their place, His Excellency has approved the appointments of Mr Pius Gbemisola Kolawole to take charge as the SSA Security, Yagba West Local Government Area, as well as Mr Arogundade Festus, Dare to assume duty as the SSA Security, Yagba East Local Government Area respectively.

The statement added that Mrs Avoyi Barikisu Nwogu has been appointed as SSA Electronic Media to the Governor.

According to the SSG, all appointments and redeployment by the Governor take immediate effect.

