The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has appointed Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

Prof. Salawu replaced his predecessor, Prof. Salawu Sadiku, who has left the services of the university.

The new Vice-Chancellor is a Professor of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.

He was an active member of the Technical and Implementation Committees that birthed CUSTECH in 2020.

At his unveiling ceremony in Lokoja on Tuesday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Wemi Jones, while congratulating the new Vice Chancellor, expressed optimism that, with his track record of achievements, Prof. Salawu will surpass expectations by taking the university to heights previously never imagined.

