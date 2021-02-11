Gov Bello appoints Hannah Odiyo as head of civil service

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has appointed Hannah Odiyo as the new Head of Service as tenue of Deborah Ogunmola comes to an end.

This was contained in a press statement issued, on Thursday, by Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade.

Until her appointment, Odiyo was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Kogi State.

The governor thanked Deborah Ogunmola, the outgoing Head of Civil Service for her forthrightness and contributions to the Civil Service Reforms in the state while in office.

He congratulates the New Head of Civil Service and wishes her well in her new assignment.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the organised Labour in Kogi State has lauded Governor Yahaya Bello for appointing Odiyo as the new Head of Civil Service.

A statement issued, on Thursday, by the State Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, and the Trade Union Congress, (TUC), Comrade Ranti Ojo, described the appointment of Odiyo as a victory for Kogi workers.

The labour leaders while congratulating Odiyo for her new appointment promised to cooperate and work harmoniously for with her to achieve success in her tenure in office.

According to the statement, the Governor has further demonstrated his government commitment towards the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the state as stated in United Nation resolution in Beijing.

“We are 100 per cent in support of the appointment of the new Head of Service by Governor Bello. He has done the needful for the state. We promise the head of service that we are going to have a good working relationship with her office in the course of her assignment,” the statement added.

