Gov Bala mourns Bauchi council boss, Tumfafi

The Bauchi State Government has announced the demise of Alhaji Wali Adamu Tumfafi, acting chairperson of Shira Local Government Council.

He passed away on Sunday, following a brief illness, at the Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

The state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, extended his condolences to the immediate family of the late Alhaji Wali Adamu, Katagum Emirate Council, and the people of Bauchi State over this great loss.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

The governor described the late acting chairman as a committed public servant whose contributions to the development of Shira Local Government and the state at large will be fondly remembered.

The Bauchi State Government urged all well-wishers and sympathizers to keep the family in their prayers during this difficult period.

The funeral prayer for late Tumfafi will be held today, Monday, 12th May , 2025, at the late Alkali Musa’s residence, Azare, by 10:30 am.

Bala Mohammed prayed that may Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

