Gov Bala introduces investor to Aiyedatiwa

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Friday paid a working visit to Ondo State, during which he met with his counterpart, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the Government House, Akure.

Governor Mohammed was accompanied by Dr. Abbas Waziri, Managing Director of Resident Cement and a key investor currently establishing a cement factory in Bauchi State.

During the meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed commended Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his visionary leadership, noting that their developmental agendas bear striking similarities.

He stated that the Governor’s vision aligns closely with the “My Bauchi Project,” a blueprint focused on attracting investments, developing critical infrastructure, and boosting internal revenue, thereby reducing over-dependence on federal allocations.

While introducing Dr. Abbas Waziri, the Bauchi State Governor explained that the investor is currently building a cement factory in Bauchi State and now intends to expand into Ondo State, with plans to invest in the petrochemical industry and establish a fertiliser plant.

In response, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa warmly welcomed the delegation, thanking Governor Bala Mohammed for making the effort to personally introduce the investor.

He also commended the Bauchi Governor for his visible developmental strides, which he said he has been following with keen interest.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Dr. Abbas Waziri revealed that his proposed petrochemical project in Ondo is estimated at $2.6 billion.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for the opportunity to present his investment plan and pledged commitment to seeing it through, as contained in a statement by Rilwanu Toro, S.A. Photography to the Bauchi State Governor.

