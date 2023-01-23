President Muhammadu Buhari was in the state to attend the APC Presidential Rally at…

Gov Bala has performed very well in Bauchi, Buhari declares

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, applauded Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed for his transformation initiative through huge investment in the provision of infrastructure across the State.

Muhammadu Buhari made the commendation at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu when he paid a traditional homage on the Emir.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the state to attend the APC Presidential Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Muhammadu Buhari urged politicians across the country to play politics according to the rules of the game and commended the Bauchi State Governor for providing a level playing ground for political activities in the State.

He also appreciated the Emir and traditional institutions in the state for complementing government’s efforts towards promoting peaceful coexistence in their domains.

While receiving the President at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi and Palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said that although the President was in the state for APC activities, he was honoured by the President’s commendation.

Bala Mohammed assured the President of his commitment to consolidate the efforts put in place to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free 2023 general elections.

The Governor also commended the Federal Government for its sincere fight against insecurity and insurgency in the North East subregion saying that the area is gradually regaining its sanity and safety.

Those present in the company of the President were the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC Governors, aspirants and supporters.