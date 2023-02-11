Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Friday, was accorded a tumultuous reception in Alkaleri, his birth local government when he visited in continuation of his campaign tour of the 20 LGAs in the state.

While in Alkaleri, the Governor flagged off a ₦2.3 billion road construction project that starts from Tudu Hatsi to Sabuwar Gwaram to open up the communities along the road.

According to the Governor, the project is expected to link up with the ongoing road construction of Alkaleri by-pass, the headquarters of the local government.

Bala Mohammed while flagging off the 19 kilometers road, said that the initiative was aimed at easing difficulties being faced by commuters plying the road, especially during the weekend and maintained that his administration has awarded the contract to a competent indigenous company at the sum of ₦2.3 billion.

The Governor who had earlier visited the District Head of Duguri, Adamu Muhammad and that of Yelwan Duguri Alhaji Ibrahim Y.M Baba, both are his blood related, promised to award a contract for the construction of another road from Duguri to Mansir community in Gwana District.

In their separate remarks, the two District Heads commended the Governor for successfully piloting the affairs of Bauchi state in less than four years and pledged their unflinching support to the Governor’s second term bid.

Addressing supporters at a Campaign rally venue in Alkaleri town, Governor Bala Mohammed pledged to actualise establishment of Oil and Gas academy in Alkaleri local government.

According to him, the academy when established is going to take full advantage of the recent oil discovery in Bauchi and Gombe States.

Since the commencement of the Governor’s local government campaign tour, his hometown, Alkaleri was the 18 out of the 20 LGs of the state toured by the Governor’s campaign train.

The Governor had during the campaign rallies, solicited for votes from the electorates for himself, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and all candidates vying different elective positions under the party.

He has while soliciting votes, assured that if given the second mandate, he will consolidate on the gains and the achievements so far recorded by his administration.