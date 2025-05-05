Gov Bala condoles families of slain vigilantes in Bauchi village attack

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over preliminary reports indicating that members of professional hunters on a routine patrol along Duguri, Mansur, and Dajin Mada forests were ambushed and killed by suspected bandits in Mansur village, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the Governor stated, “This heinous and senseless act of violence is a painful reminder of the continued threat posed by criminal elements who seek to disrupt the peace and security of our communities.”

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the people of Alkaleri Local Government, and indeed the entire Bauchi State.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty to protect their communities.

Reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to tackling all forms of insecurity across the state, he called on residents to stand united and work hand-in-hand with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that can help prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

While the government intensifies collaboration with security forces to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice, Bala Mohammed assured the public that no effort will be spared in ensuring that Bauchi remains a safe and peaceful state for all.

