Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed has been ranked 3rd position in the ICAN Accountability and Transparency Index for the 2021 assessment year.

This assertion was disclosed by the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ( ICAN ) Mallam Tijjani Musa during a public presentation and Award to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State held on, Monday, 22nd May 2023 at the Council Chambers of the Institute in Victoria Island, Lagos.

During the event, the ICAN boss commended Governor Bala Mohammed and his dynamic Team of professional Accountants for their outstanding commitment, extraordinary performance and high sense of accountability and transparency which they brought to bear in administering the public finances of Bauchi State.

Governor Bala Mohammed alongside Four other Governors was nominated in appreciation of their dogged performance during the period under review towards the progress and financial development of their respective States.

The administration of Governor Bala Mohammed had during the period of assessment, introduced various public service reforms to improve fiscal discipline in public procurement, debt management and implementation of the fiscal responsibility law to specifically and most importantly eliminate, block leakages and waste in the implementation of capital budget.

Another indicator used in measuring Bala Mohammed’s administration is the newly introduced Treasury Single Account (TSA) tax administration which assisted in drastically eliminating multiple taxation and shoring of additional sources of revenue in the State.

Additionally, the phenomenal growth in IGR, the transparency in reporting collectable revenue and its application in solving the problems of the state representative is, again, another major reason.

Furthermore, regular payment of counterpart funds, one of the hallmarks of the Bala Mohammed’s administration has earned the State regular inclusion in the programs of the Federal Government and several development partners, as the financial partners have developed greater confidence in the State’s ability to meet its obligations.

Similarly, with the support of a team of committed technocrats, politicians, patriotic stakeholders and key traditional rulers, the administration has created a new narrative in service delivery in the State.

These people-oriented development programs are spread across the State, in terms of infrastructure and human development in the areas of road construction, rehabilitation of critical urban and rural roads, Health, Education Agriculture, massive housing projects, Water supply as well as youth and women empowerment.

The variables according to ICAN stimulate sustained economic growth, enhances accountability, transparency, ease of doing business and reduce corrupt practices which ensured fiscal discipline in the public service of Bauchi State.





Governor Bala Mohammed was represented at the event by the State Accountant General Dr, Sa’idu Abubakar, accompanied by Comrade Mukhtar GIDADO, Special Adviser Media to the Governor.

In his vote of thanks after receiving the award, Dr Sa’idu Abubakar applauded the Governing Board of ICAN for the recognition and honour done to the entire people of Bauchi.

He said Bauchi State is indeed deeply elated to rank 3rd on the ICAN -AI Assessment of 2021 and described it as a huge leapfrog from the rank of 20th in the 2020 report, which was evidence that the State is doing the right thing that strives to surpass the previous performance.

He also assured ICAN that the Award will further ginger the Governor to do more in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance as the Bauchi State Government has proposed a commitment to ICAN’s Students Special Project.

Goodwill messages were delivered by relevant Stakeholders that include: the International Federation of Accountants ( IFAC), Association of certified chartered Accountants ( ACCA), Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa ( ABWA ) and representatives of State Governors.

The chairman, Board of Past presidents of the institute Dr. (Sir) Ike Nwokolo, with some other notable past presidents of the institute attended the event as contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser, Media to the Governor.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…