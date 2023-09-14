Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has said his administration would cover 1,500km of road rehabilitation and construction in the next four years.

The Governor stated this at the groundbreaking for the rehabilitation and construction of 202km of Minna township roads.

Governor Umaru Bago said the road projects are part of his aggressive urban renewal policy that would bring significant transformation to the state.

He observed that the state has a good number of Federal roads spread across the state and that his administration will not hesitate in fixing them as talks are on with the Presidency for a refund of money that will be injected into the Federal road projects.

The Governor charged the youth to take advantage of the road projects to gainfully engage themselves as materials and human capital will be sourced locally.

He added that the state government through the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises will come up with empowerment scheme for those that will trade around the construction sites.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Suleiman Umar disclosed that the project which has a total of 202.4Km consisting of 22 different roads categorised in two phases with phase one covering eight roads while phase two will cover 14 roads

He said this is in addition to five interchanges and flyovers at strategic locations and new roads as a pass that will open up the State Capital.

While describing the project as one of the most ambitious Urban development projects in the history of the State, the Commissioner reiterated that the Ministry will provide the needed monitoring and supervisory function to ensure timely completion of the projects.

The Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Barr. Abdulmalik Muhammed commended the Governor for his unwavering determination to bring the needed transformation in the state and promised the continuous operation and support of the legislative arm for the benefit of all in the State.

The Managing Director, of China Civil Engineering Corporation (CCECC), Mr David Wang while commending the resilience of Governor Umaru Bago, described him as an ambitious man who is focused on changing the face of Niger State through massive infrastructural development.





Mr Wang promised to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and ensure harmonious relationships with the locals for timely and qualitative projects.

In their separate goodwill messages, Chanchaga Council Chairman, Aminu Ladan and his Bosso Council counterpart, Hajiya Ladidi Rakiya Bawa commended the Governor for the laudable infrastructural initiative aimed at developing the state.

Also, the Emir of Minna, HRH. All Umar Faruk Bahago, applauded the governor for his giant stride, especially in the urban renewal policy of his administration, and pledged continued support of the Minna emirate in particular and the entire Traditional Institution to his policies.

At the completion of the township roads, the size of Minna the state capital would have been expanded to 100sqkm.

