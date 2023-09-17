Niger State Government has expressed readiness to award a contract for the construction of 250km intra city roads in Minna, Bida, Suleja and Kontagora respectively.

The State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago stated this when he performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 44km dual carriageway Bida ring road on Friday.

He maintained that his government is “very thirsty to change the state, and it is not apologetic about it”.

The Governor said the Bida Ring road which would create employment, increased economic activities in the area among others is under his urban renewal programmes aimed at providing world-class infrastructures across the state and attracting investment partners accordingly.

He stated further that his administration will also improve security, and provide world-class health and infrastructural facilities.

Governor Umaru Bago added that his government will not relent in shifting from subsistence to mechanized farming so as to make Agriculture the mainstay of his economy.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Suleiman Umar said the project will no doubt open up the town, decongest traffic, and improve economic activities in the environment.

He assured that the Ministry will ensure effective supervision and monitoring of the project.

The Managing Director, Arab Contractors, Engr. Mohammed El-Edarous, assured the government and people of the state of a quality job and timely execution of the project.

Also speaking, the Speaker Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Afiniki Eunice Dauda called for the re-introduction of toll gates across the state to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Senator representing Niger South, Sen. Peter Ndalikali Jiya, member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and the Chairmen of Lavun, and Bida, Local Government Chairmen as well as the Galadinman Nupe, Alhaji Aliyu Danjuma who represented the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar commended the governor for embarking on a project that has a direct bearing on the lives of the people.





