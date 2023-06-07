Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has sworn in new Secretary to the State Government SSG, Head of Service HOS, Chief of Staff COS and others after a careful review of their capacity, integrity and ability to work for the State.

The governor stated this in his remarks shortly after the swearing-in of the appointees by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik ably represented by Justice Hassana Bawa Wuse at the Conference Hall of Government House Minna,

He added that his administration is a government of the youths.

Bago further disclosed that the appointees are his choices who have the capacity, ability to work and charged them not to be found wanting in the discharge of their responsibilities but to justify the confidence reposed in them by working boldly and assiduously for the growth and development of Niger state.

According to him, “I am delighted this morning, that our responsibilities to you( people of Niger state) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Their appointments is my responsibility because they have the capacity and the ability to work”.

He stated further that the next five appointments are going to be for females in order to fulfill his campaign promises and for gender balance and inclusiveness.

He however commiserated with all the communities that are still being ravaged by armed bandits in parts of the state, highlighting that the insecurity challenges bedeviling the state will soon become a thing of the past.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago thereby urged his supporters to be patient and persevere as his government will do everything possible to ensure the fulfilment of all his campaign promises to the citizens of the state.

Bago reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure that those Communities ravaged by insecurity due to the activities of insurgent groups will soon be a thing of the past while he congratulated the newly sworn-in appointees describing them as the new grooms of the state.

In his earlier remarks of all the new appointees, the newly sworn-in SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu pledged their commitment, loyalty and full support for the success of the incumbent administration in the state in achieving its numerous objectives.

He appreciated the governor for the trust and confidence reposed in them while assuring him of the decision to justify the confidence reposed in all of them while calling for prayers and support for the government’s laudable programmes from all the constituencies of the appointees across the State.





Meanwhile, others sworn in include; Engr. Abubakar Salisu as Head of Service (HOS) Hon. Usman Abdullahi Batamangi as Chief of Staff (CoS), Sadiq Yusuf as Deputy Chief of Staff and Bello Ibrahim as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, respectively.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE