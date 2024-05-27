Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has described his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Muhammad as an inspirational leader who he admires.

The Governor stated this when he received his colleague at his official residence in Government House, Minna.

He acknowledged that the Bauchi State Governor has set a pace that would serve as an example for any leader who is willing to serve his people.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammad in his remarks, commended the infrastructural efforts of the Governor in transforming Niger State.

He said the remarkable achievements of Governor Umaru Bago so far, have placed Niger State on the path of progress.

Thereafter, Governor Umaru Bago accompanied his Bauchi State colleague to the residences of the two former Nigeria Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar to their Uphill residences in Minna to condole with them over the demise of former Military Governor of Bauchi and Sokoto States Gen. Garba Duba (Rtd.)

He said the late Gen. Duba performed incredibly well and contributed greatly to the development of Bauchi State.

The wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad, his Principal Personal Secretary, Samaila Adamu Burga and the Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki were part of the entourage of Governor Bala Muhammad.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE