Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has congratulated Nigeria’s former Head of State, and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 82nd birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor joined family members, friends, and associates of Gen. Abubakar in celebrating the milestone.

He described the former Head of State as an epitome of unity, and a patriotic elder statesman, who has made significant contributions to the growth and stability of the nation and the West African sub-region at large.

The Governor noted with delight that the celebrant exuded great patriotism and historic roles by ensuring smooth transition from Military to Civilian rule in 1999, thereby laying solid foundation of democracy in Nigeria.

He commended Gen. Abubakar for being consistent in placing national interest far above his ambition for the greater good of the nation.

The Governor said the reputation the celebrant has earned as a peacemaker and nation-builder will remain invaluable in the democratic history of not only Nigeria but Africa as a continent.

Umaru Bago said the leadership and statesmanship of the retired Nigerian Army General has left an indelible mark on Nigeria and commended him for his service to the country and commitment to peace and unity which he said has been an inspiration to many.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago then prayed to God to grant the celebrant robust health, increase his wisdom and strength to continue to serve humanity.