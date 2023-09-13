Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger, on Wednesday, unveiled plans to attract both local and foreign direct investment for the development of rail transportation, cattle ranching and alternative energy.

Governor Bago who disclosed this during a world press briefing in Abuja, also hinted on the State’s preparedness for the first subnational Green Economy Summit, scheduled for 24th and 25th October 2023, to be attended by over “500 participants from a broad spectrum of backgrounds to discuss and help proffer solutions to issues of decarbonizing energy systems, circular economy, waste management, green agriculture, food security, eco-tourism and community development.

“Other issues to be discussed include: conserving biodiversity for sustainable development, innovative solutions for water management, smart cities, sustainable urbanisation, women and youth engagement.”

Governor Bago who reiterated his administration’s resolve towards sustainable development of valuable natural resources (green assets) through the use of innovative practices in driving economic growth and prosperity, expressed optimism that the forthcoming Summit will help in achieving the feats.

He said: “It is very very clear that climate change has been a topic of discussion in the world. This morning I watched with so much pain how Libya has been overtaken by unprecedented flood. As a country and as a State, that is 10% the total size of Nigeria with bodies of water for hydropower dams, it is high time we start to pluck excess water during rainy season as a national plan so that we can plough them back when we have drought.

“Secondly, to rearrange our forest, 8.6 million hectares of land is bigger the entire South South and South East. Niger State is a country, so, we have an opportunity that in Niger State, shea trees are wild trees, the highest combination of the total Shea trees in the world is in Niger State. We have seen that cashew is a wild trees without any effort, they are all growing and mangoes.

“So, in an attempt to aggregate these things, and these trees together, first to obtain carbon and credit. Secondly, cash crop, thirdly employment, this is why we’re thinking in this direction.

“Secondly, solar, we have highlands. In the entire North Central, we have the largest span of rocks and mountains and they are empty and fallowing. We intend to deploy solar panels, solar fans on these mountains so that we can supply power to our people – green energy. This is one of the benefits again.

“Then the third one is that, as the world is evolving, we cannot be doing otherwise. So, as a State were already poised and positioned for the next level. Mr. President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a marching order for food insecurity and Niger State wants to have 10% of the total landmass of Nigeria.

“So, we have to collaborate with our neighboring states with the Federal Government in the SABC initiative of the AfDB and also with the Livestock Investment Programme of Government of Nigeria. So these are the benefits.”