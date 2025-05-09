Gov Bago reassures Niger residents of running all-inclusive government

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has reassured residents of the state that he will continue to run an all-inclusive government for rapid development of the state.

Bago gave the assurance when he received stakeholders from Gbako Local Government Area on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Minna.

He said it is the responsibility of his government to provide the necessary amenities to make life better for the citizenry and will not relent in that regard.

The governor promised to provide primary health care centres to be situated along Esan to Lemu Community to enable them to have access to health care, but called on the people of Gbako Local Government Area to encourage their children to study medicine-related courses so as to help in providing health services to their people.

Bago reaffirmed his commitment to running an open-door policy and urged the people to always come forward to him whenever they are confronted with any issue, as he remains resolute in addressing their plights.

Leader of the delegation and APC Women Leader, Gbako Local Government, Amina Aliyu, led other stakeholders from Sheshi Mandiko and other adjoining communities in appreciating the farmer Governor for his efforts aimed at improving their living conditions.

The stakeholders, who took turns to speak, applauded the farmer Governor saying their visit to the Government House was to show their appreciation for his kind gestures and reassured him of their continued support towards his policies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE