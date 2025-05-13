Gov Bago inaugurates food systems transformation committee

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, has constituted committee for the implementation of food systems transformation pathways in Niger State.

He inaugurated the committee during the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Minna.

He enjoined the committee members to work diligently towards achieving success, while assuring them of his unwavering support.

The committee is to be chaired by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mustapha Ndajiwo; with Permanent Secretary Planning, Aishatu Usman as the Secretary.

Other members are the Commissioners for Agriculture, Livestock, Nomadic, Finance, Basic and Secondary Education, Water Resources, Primary Healthcare, Women Affairs; Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

