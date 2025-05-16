Gov Bago hails ADC for participating in world Police summit

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has congratulated his Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Jibrila Maina, for successfully participating in the recently concluded 2025 World Police Summit in Dubai.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor said the Summit, with the theme “Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing,” was timely, considering the rising cases of 21st-century crimes across the globe.

He noted that the Summit served as a platform to unite law enforcement professionals worldwide, enhance global collaboration, and redefine the standards of modern policing for a safer society, among other objectives.

The Governor urged his ADC and other Nigerian police personnel who participated in the Summit to ensure that the knowledge they acquired is reflected in the discharge of their national duties.

He also pledged to continue supporting his ADC and other security personnel working with him to attend similar programmes whenever the opportunity arises, as it would promote excellence and international best practices in public service.