Gov Bago felicitates Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar at 83

In a birthday message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor hails the celebrant for attaining such a remarkable age in life.

He describes the former Nigerian military leader as an elder statesman, a symbol of unity, and a patriot who has made significant contributions to the development and stability of not only Nigeria but the West African sub-region.

The Governor recalls the crucial decision the celebrant took, which led to a smooth leadership transition from military to democratic rule in 1999, saying, “Gen. Abubakar is indeed the father of democracy in Nigeria.”

He commends the Chairman of the National Peace Committee for his consistency in peace missions across Nigeria and Africa.

The Governor says the sacrifices of the retired Nigerian Army General are invaluable and would always be remembered.

He prays that Allah will grant the celebrant good health, wisdom, and strength to continue to provide wise counsel to the present administration and the younger generations.

