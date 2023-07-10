Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has expressed satisfaction with the level of the rehabilitation work ongoing at the runway of the Minna International Airport.

The Governor stated this when he inspected various projects in some sections of the Airport.

Bago noted that the rehabilitation work of the runway at the Airport has caused a lot of setbacks to socio-economic activities in the state pointing out that the state government will not hesitate to come in where necessary to ensure speedy completion of the project.

According to him, “so far so good the contractor has given his commitment to handing over this project on the 15th of August so we will be coming here every week to ensure that this is done because the economy of the state is affected and a lot of people are suffering especially those pilgrims that went for hajj they couldn’t airlift them from here.

“We have elder statesmen, who are aged, this airport serves them a lot so we cannot afford to put them on the road every time and that is why the state has come in, if there is a need for the state to intervene we will also put in resources to make sure that it is completed soonest”, the governor stated.

Bago stated further that the contractor handling the runway project had explained that the frequent rain is his major challenge, he however assured that he will hand over the project by August this year.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online gathered that other sections of the airport visited by the governor were the Hajj terminal, VIP lounge and old administration offices.

It was further learned that so far, the concrete work has been completed and the compartments are ongoing

