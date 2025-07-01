Gov Bago donates N50m to ICAN for student centre in Minna

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has donated ₦50 million to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in support of the establishment of a special students’ centre in Minna.

The Governor made the donation when he received a delegation of ICAN executives on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Minna.

Governor Umaru Bago used the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected members of the Institute on their appointments and appreciated ICAN for zoning the presidential position of the Institute to the North Central region after 60 years of its existence.

He described the emergence of Dr Haruna Nma Yahaya as well-deserved, stating that he has proven to be a capable and worthy individual, and reassured the Institute of his continued support.

The Governor also promised to support ICAN members from the state and to attend the ICAN Conference slated for October this year in Abuja.

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr Haruna Nma Yahaya, said the Institute remains proud of the Governor for his developmental strides in the state.

Dr Haruna further disclosed that the ICAN special students’ centre, which will be named after the Governor, is aimed at inspiring aspiring accountants from the North Central zone, engaging youth from Niger State, and igniting their interest in the accountancy profession.

He also acknowledged the Governor for his foresight in appointing ICAN members into key positions in his administration and assured him of their continued support.

He added that the current rating of Niger State as third in ICAN’s Accountability Index reflects the level of transparency under Governor Umaru Bago’s leadership.

